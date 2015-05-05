FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW aligns MAN, Scania truck brands in new holding
May 5, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

VW aligns MAN, Scania truck brands in new holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hanover, Germany, May 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is creating a commercial vehicles group to align its truck divisions MAN and Scania, pushing its long-standing ambition to become Europe’s largest truck manufacturer.

The new truck holding will coordinate strategy across the truck brands including purchasing, development and human resources, VW said on Tuesday, citing an agreement by the supervisory board.

VW’s holding in Swedish truckmaker Scania will be transferred to the new Truck & Bus GmbH, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

