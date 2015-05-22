FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW to realign MAN, Scania truck production -sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

VW to realign MAN, Scania truck production -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will realign production at its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN and Scania, sources said, as the group seeks to boost synergies between the two truckmakers.

Plans by Europe’s largest automaker to rearrange production at MAN and Scania could cause MAN’s workforce to shrink, though there are no plans for outright dismissals, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Friday.

VW and MAN declined comment. Sweden-based Scania didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Wolfsburg-based VW is seeking to reduce costly overlaps in production at MAN and Scania factories in Europe and the plans could be finalized by as early as late May, the sources said.

Earlier this month, VW announced the creation of a truck holding company to combine the two brands, in a bid to address a long-standing criticism of its set-up. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Irene Preisinger and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.