VW to set up truck business headquarters near Wolfsburg base
July 21, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

VW to set up truck business headquarters near Wolfsburg base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to set up the new truck business close to its Wolfsburg headquarters, as the carmaker strives to build heavy goods vehicle operations capable of taking on Daimler and Volvo .

Europe’s biggest automaker is pooling its controlling stakes in truck makers MAN SE and Scania into a global heavy goods vehicle business, Truck & Bus GmbH.

The new group will be based in Braunschweig, about 25 kilometres (16 miles) southwest of VW’s own headquarters in Wolfsburg and will start off with as many as 50 employees, VW said.

The trucks group, which includes MAN’s Latin American operations, will be run by former Daimler trucks chief Andreas Renschler, who joined VW in February.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
