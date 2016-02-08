VW open to separate trucks unit listing -Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s trucks business is open to acquisitions or even a public listing, VW trucks executive Andreas Renschler told Bloomberg.

“We’re keeping all options open on our way to becoming a global champion,” Renschler said in an interview published on Monday.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

Volkswagen hired former Daimler manager Renschler to integrate its various trucks businesses which include Swedish truck maker Scania and German MAN SE as well as its own VW-branded light commercial-vehicle business.

Last year, Manager Magazin, citing company sources, reported that Volkswagen may restructure its trucks business so that it could be spun off from the main group. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)