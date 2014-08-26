FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-UAW workers begin effort to create union at VW Tenn. plant
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Anti-UAW workers begin effort to create union at VW Tenn. plant

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Employees at the Volkswagen AG auto plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are forming a union that is to include hourly and salaried workers, as a counter to the United Auto Workers Local 42 that was established last month, a leading anti-UAW worker said on Tuesday.

Mike Burton, who helped anti-UAW workers defeat the UAW’s effort to represent VW Chattanooga hourly workers in an election six months ago, told Reuters he hopes that the new union will force VW to hold another vote to determine which one hourly employees favor.

Burton said the proposed union local at Chattanooga is to be the first chapter of what will be called the American Council of Employees. He said it is hoped that others will emulate the ACE’s efforts at the Tennessee plant.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.