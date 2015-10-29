FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW will stand by $900 mln investments in Chattanooga plant
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

VW will stand by $900 mln investments in Chattanooga plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will stand by its plans to invest $900 million at its U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee to build a new midsize sport-utility vehicle, it said on Thursday.

VW announced the plans last year together with steps to create an extra 2,000 jobs in the U.S. to boost business in the world’s second largest auto market where its rigging of emissions tests became public last month.

Sources told Reuters this week that VW has shelved a planned overhaul of the management of its North American business and will not address its strategy there until it has reached legal agreements over the cheating of emissions tests. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.