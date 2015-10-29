VW will stand by $900 mln investments in Chattanooga plant

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will stand by its plans to invest $900 million at its U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee to build a new midsize sport-utility vehicle, it said on Thursday.

VW announced the plans last year together with steps to create an extra 2,000 jobs in the U.S. to boost business in the world’s second largest auto market where its rigging of emissions tests became public last month.

Sources told Reuters this week that VW has shelved a planned overhaul of the management of its North American business and will not address its strategy there until it has reached legal agreements over the cheating of emissions tests. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)