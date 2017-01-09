FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI arrests Volkswagen exec on fraud charges - NYT
January 9, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 7 months ago

FBI arrests Volkswagen exec on fraud charges - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Volkswagen AG executive on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., the New York Times reported on Monday.

Oliver Schmidt, who headed the company's regulatory compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to march 2015, was arrested on Saturday by federal investigators in Florida, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2iTA73S

Schmidt is expected to be brought before the court on Monday, NYT said.

A South Korean court convicted an executive of the company's local unit on Jan. 6 for document fabrication, obstruction of work and the violation of an environment law.

Volkswagen U.S. and the FBI were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

