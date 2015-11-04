FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to recall some gas-powered vehicles in U.S., Canada
November 4, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to recall some gas-powered vehicles in U.S., Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Rishika S and Bernie Woodall
    (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said it notified its
dealers and regulators in the United States and Canada that it
would recall certain vehicles with 1.8T and 2.0L gasoline
engines in December.
    The recall is due to the suspicion that the camshaft lobe
might shear off, reducing engine and brake power, the company
told its dealers on Tuesday after notifying the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Transport Canada.
    Volkswagen told NHTSA that it would recall about 92,000
vehicles, which are some 2015 and 2016 models of Jetta, Passat,
Golf and Beetle, in the United States.
    A Volkswagen spokesman said another 17,000 of the vehicles
would be recalled in Canada. 
    The German carmaker said that customers with vehicles
affected by this recall could get them inspected.
    The company also told its U.S. and Canadian dealers not to
sell any vehicles currently in inventory that are found to have
the defect after an inspection. 
    Volkswagen recalled 58,881 luxury Porsche cars
globally last week for possible leaks in the low-pressure fuel
line inside the engine compartment.

