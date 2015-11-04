Volkswagen to recall some gas-powered vehicles in U.S., Canada

By Rishika S and Bernie Woodall (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said it notified its dealers and regulators in the United States and Canada that it would recall certain vehicles with 1.8T and 2.0L gasoline engines in December. The recall is due to the suspicion that the camshaft lobe might shear off, reducing engine and brake power, the company told its dealers on Tuesday after notifying the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Transport Canada. Volkswagen told NHTSA that it would recall about 92,000 vehicles, which are some 2015 and 2016 models of Jetta, Passat, Golf and Beetle, in the United States. A Volkswagen spokesman said another 17,000 of the vehicles would be recalled in Canada. The German carmaker said that customers with vehicles affected by this recall could get them inspected. The company also told its U.S. and Canadian dealers not to sell any vehicles currently in inventory that are found to have the defect after an inspection. Volkswagen recalled 58,881 luxury Porsche cars globally last week for possible leaks in the low-pressure fuel line inside the engine compartment.