VW says installed no defeat software on 3-litre V6 diesels

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said on Monday it had installed no software on its 3-litre V6 diesel motors to improperly change emissions values and that it was cooperating fully with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Earlier, U.S. environmental regulators said Volkswagen had installed emissions-control cheating devices in diesel luxury vehicles in model years 2014 through 2016, pulling the car maker’s luxury brands, Porsche and Audi, deeper into the emissions cheating scandal that has engulfed the brand.

Among the diesel models officials named as being in violation of U.S. laws are the Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle and five Audi models, including the A6 sedan and the Q5 SUV.