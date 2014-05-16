FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen group vehicle sales up 8.2 pct in April
May 16, 2014

Volkswagen group vehicle sales up 8.2 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen group vehicle deliveries rose 8.2 percent to 848,500 passenger cars in April, the company said on Friday.

Between January and April, car registrations for the Wolfsburg-based maker of the VW, Bentley, Lamborghini, Seat, Skoda and Audi brands, rose 6.4 percent.

Sales grew in Europe and Asia Pacific. A 17 percent rise in sales in China helped offset a 4.3 percent dip in sales in Russia, a 21 percent fall in registrations in South America and a 2.9 percent dip in North America, Volkswagen said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
