Volkswagen group sales up 1.8 pct in first quarter
April 17, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen group sales up 1.8 pct in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen sold 2.5 million cars across its multi-brand group in the first-quarter of 2015, an increase of 1.8 percent over last year’s period, the carmaker said on Friday.

“We experienced positive momentum in Western Europe,” group board member for sales Christian Klingler said. But markets in Central and Eastern Europe and in South America remained difficult, he added.

In March, group sales gained 2.3 percent to 968,300 cars, VW said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

