VW brand sales stable as Europe, China offset drop in Americas
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 17, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

VW brand sales stable as Europe, China offset drop in Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen brand sales held broadly stable in May, with gains in Europe and China offsetting declines in the Americas, as the carmaker keeps battling its diesel emissions scandal.

Sales of Volkswagen (VW) brand vehicles slipped 0.7 percent last month to 495,900 passenger cars and sport-utility vehicles, VW said on Friday, with five-months deliveries down 1.7 percent to 2.43 million autos.

VW group sales data are expected to be published later on Friday. Europe’s largest automaker expects full-year group sales, including the Audi and Porsche luxury brands, to be on a par with last year’s 9.9 million cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
