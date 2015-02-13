FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW group sales edge up 0.7 pct on Audi, Porsche gains
February 13, 2015 / 9:59 AM / 3 years ago

VW group sales edge up 0.7 pct on Audi, Porsche gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Friday group sales were broadly flat in January as delivery gains at luxury division Audi and at Porsche offset a decline at its core namesake brand.

Sales at VW’s 12-brand group edged up 0.7 percent last month to 817,600 cars, benefiting from Audi and Porsche which posted record deliveries, Wolfsburg-based VW said.

But sales of VW-branded cars, accounting for over 60 percent of group deliveries, fell 2.8 percent, posting the fourth monthly drop.

“Looking ahead to the full year we can expect the global uncertainties to continue,” sales chief Christian Klingler said. “2015 will be another challenging year.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

