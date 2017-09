FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen group sales fell for the first time in at least four and a half years in April, raising pressure on the German carmaker to fix trouble spots laid bare by the shock ouster of Chairman Ferdinand Piech.

Deliveries at the 12-brand group including luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche slid 1.3 percent year-on-year to 853,200 cars, VW said on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)