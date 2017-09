FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The decline in Volkswagen’s group vehicle sales accelerated to 5.4 percent in August, with the German carmaker citing tough markets in Latin America, Russia and China.

Deliveries at the 12-brand group, which includes luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porche, came to 714,400 vehicles, VW said on Friday. In July, group sales had fallen 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)