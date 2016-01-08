FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW 2015 brand sales decline for first year since 2004
January 8, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

VW 2015 brand sales decline for first year since 2004

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen posted the first drop in annual sales at its core autos division in eleven years in 2015 on weakening demand in China and the United States and effects of its emissions scandal.

Sales at VW’s namesake brand fell 4.8 percent last year to 5.82 million cars from 6.12 million a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.

Deliveries declined 7.9 percent in December to 487,700 cars, according to VW. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

