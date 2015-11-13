FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-VW brand sales fall 5.3 pct in first full month of scandal
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-VW brand sales fall 5.3 pct in first full month of scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen brand sales fell 5.3 percent in October, the first full month after Europe’s biggest carmaker was found cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States.

Deliveries of VW brand vehicles dropped to 490,000 cars from 517,400 a year ago, the eighth straight monthly drop at VW’s biggest autos division by sales and revenue, the carmaker said on Friday.

“The VW brand is experiencing challenging times,” sales chief Juergen Stackmann said. “We not only face the diesel and CO2 issues but also tense situations on world markets.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.