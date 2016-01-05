FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW brand sold more cars in Germany in 2015 vs 2014 -Bild
January 5, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

VW brand sold more cars in Germany in 2015 vs 2014 -Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s core autos division sold more cars in its German home market last year than in 2014 despite its emissions scandal, Bild reported on Tuesday, citing data from the government’s transportation watchdog.

Full-year sales of VW brand vehicles rose 4.4 percent to 685,669 models after a 2.5-percent gain to 50,887 cars in December, the daily newspaper reported.

The Federal Motor Transportation Agency (KBA) and VW could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

