VW group sales up 7.1 pct in Sept, biggest gain since Dieselgate

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen posted the biggest monthly increase in group deliveries in September since its diesel emissions scandal broke a year ago.

New vehicle registrations rose 7.1 percent last month across the Volkswagen (VW) group to 947,600 passenger cars, commercial vehicles and heavy trucks, VW said on Friday, extending the increase in year-to-date sales to 2.4 percent or 7.61 million.

“The increased deliveries make us optimistic we will be able to master the upcoming challenges,” group sales chief Fred Kappler said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)