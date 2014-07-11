FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says June group sales up 3.9 pct as Americas decline
July 11, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

VW says June group sales up 3.9 pct as Americas decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday that sales across its multi-brand group rose 3.9 percent in June, the second-lowest monthly gain this year, as falling deliveries in the Americas slowed gains in Europe and Asia.

Deliveries increased to 859,400 cars, sport-utility vehicles and light vans last month, while six-month sales were up 5.9 percent at 4.97 million, according to Wolfsburg-based VW.

“The economic environment on some world markets remains tense,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

