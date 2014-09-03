FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Sunday shifts cancelled at VW's Wolfsburg plant -Bilanz magazine
September 3, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Sunday shifts cancelled at VW's Wolfsburg plant -Bilanz magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to FRANKFURT)

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s works council has cancelled Sunday shifts at its Wolfsburg headquarters plant for the third quarter, a step that jeopardises the plant’s production target, German magazine Bilanz reported on Wednesday.

Bilanz said output at the plant would likely be below the planned 850,000 vehicles but still above the 2013 level.

VW had no immediately comment. The works council was not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Schwarz; Editing by Edward Taylor)

