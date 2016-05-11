FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW labour boss says bonuses should be for everyone or no one
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

VW labour boss says bonuses should be for everyone or no one

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany, May 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s works council chief Bernd Osterloh said workers and managers alike should be paid a bonus, flatly rejecting the idea that the carmaker’s German workforce was inefficient and being paid too much.

“We, as the workforce, have always made it clear: either bonuses for nobody, or bonuses for everybody,” Osterloh said at a gathering of VW staff at the company’s factory in Wolfsburg, Germany on Wednesday.

Osterloh said workers rejected demands by management to make extra concessions to get a bonus, since any such payment should be compensation for work already done last year, rather than as a reward for future efforts.

Osterloh also dismissed criticism by VW brand chief Herbert Diess that Volkswagen’s German factories were too expensive and unproductive, and took a swipe at hedge fund TCI, which last week said the carmaker was in need of a performance hike.

“We don’t need clever advice from hedge funds that have bought preference shares in a cloak and dagger manner. I can tell them, they are heartily welcome to discuss the matter with the works council face to face,” Osterloh said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
