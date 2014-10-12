FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW may use fewer temporary staff as part of cost cuts- CEO to magazine
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

VW may use fewer temporary staff as part of cost cuts- CEO to magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen may use fewer temporary staff as part of efforts to reduce costs by 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion), its chief executive told a German magazine.

The carmaker does not want to reduce permanent staff, Martin Winterkorn was quoted as saying by Spiegel in an article published on Sunday.

“Perhaps we will use fewer temporary staff,” he told the magazine.

Winterkorn, who has previously said VW may decide to cease making non-profitable models such as convertibles, also told Spiegel the group was taking a hard look at its Eos convertible model as it tries to cut complexity by reducing the number of different models it offers.

$1 = 0.7920 euro Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.