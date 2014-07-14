BRIEF-Volkswagen AG says to build new mid-sized SUV at plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee

July 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag :

* Says to build new mid-sized SUV at plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee

* Says to invest about $900 million in the Chattanooga project, about $600 million of which will be invested in Tennessee

* Says second model of new midsize SUV to be built at us plant starting at the end of 2016

* Says about 2,000 jobs will be created in the United States

* Says goal to deliver 800,000 vehicles in the US by 2018

* Says Bernd Osterloh, chairman of group works council of volkswagen, will join board of Volkswagen of america to represent views of work force