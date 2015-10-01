FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. EPA says "likely" recall of VW diesel cars

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that a recall of affected Volkswagen < diesel cars in the ongoing emissions scandal would “likely” take place.

“EPA will require VW to remedy the noncompliance. It is likely that there will be a recall of affected vehicles,” an EPA spokesperson said, adding that no specific timeline had been ordered yet.

The German car maker has said it would refit up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide. (Reporting By Rory Carroll; Writing by Alexandria Sage)

