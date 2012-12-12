Volleyball-CEV Cup match abandoned after crowd trouble

SOFIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The CEV Challenge Cup volleyball match between Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia and Greece’s Olympiakos was abandoned on Wednesday after home fans threw flares and other objects onto the court.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Olympiakos spiker Boyan Yordanov told reporters. “They threw beer cans and even a bottle of vodka at us.”

The match in Europe’s second-tier club competition was suspended in the third set with twice winners Olympiakos leading 9-8 and the set score at 1-1. Russian referee Maxim Berdnikov took the players off the court and the match was eventually abandoned.

“Levski should expect a European competitions’ ban,” said Bulgarian volleyball federation president Dancho Lazarov, who is also a member of the European governing body’s board of administration. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)