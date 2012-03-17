Volleyball-Zenit end Trentino's dream of fourth title

March 17 (Reuters) - Zenit Kazan ended Trentino’s dream of winning a fourth successive Champions League crown with a 31-33 25-20 25-23 25-17 win in the semi-finals in Lodz on Saturday.

Four-times Russian champions Zenit overwhelmed the tournament favourites with a dazzling display of power to reach their third final in four years and will face hosts Skra Belchatow for the title.

The Italians withstood Zenit’s aggressive serving in the first set spike fest to edge it 33-31.

Surrendering the first set only served to spur on Vladimir Alekno’s men and they comfortably won the next three sets, with towering 2.03-metre spiker Maxim Mikhaylov hitting 26 points.

“I am certainly happy with the result but I know that to edge Skra (in the final) we will have to deliver a perfect performance,” Zenit coach Alekno told reporters.

Spiker Bartosz Kurek scored 19 points to guide hosts Skra into their first Champions League final with a 25-23 25-21 28-26 win over surprise Turkish package Arkas Izmir.

Skra, bidding to become only the second Polish team to win the title after Plomien Milowice in 1978, were cheered on by more than 12,000 roaring fans in the Atlas Arena.

“My players stayed cool and fully focused from the start to finish and stuck to our tactics of stopping (Liberman) Agamez, Arkas’ most dangerous player,” Skra coach Jacek Nawrocki’s said.

A new review system, similar to the “hawk-eye” system used in tennis and cricket, was used for the first time in an international volleyball competition.

“The challenge is certainly a help, not just because we won one point, but especially since it takes some pressure away from the players and the referees,” said Alekno.

However, the review system will not be used at the London Olympics later this year as there is not sufficient time to implement it, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)