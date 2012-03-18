Volleyball-Zenit beat Skra to win second Champions League title

March 18 (Reuters) - Zenit Kazan clinched their second Champions League title with a 3-2 victory over hosts Skra Belchatow on Sunday after a thrilling Final Four tournament in the Polish city of Lodz.

While the Russians celebrated by hopping around the court in a group hug, the home team - who reached Europe’s elite club competition for the first time - sat dejected at courtside following their hard-fought loss.

The scores of the five sets - 25-15 16-25 22-25 26-24 17-15 - illustrated the intensity of a battle which was punctuated by spectacular kills, fierce stuff-blocks and blistering serves with 13,000 fans creating a frenetic atmosphere.

“It was so emotional, it’s hard to believe we won it,” said delighted Zenit coach Vladimir Alekno, who is also a Russia coach.

The Kazan-based side, who won their first Champions League trophy in 2008, saved a match point at the end of the fourth set. A block from Maxim Mikhaylov followed by ace from Nikolay Apalikov then forced a fifth set tiebreak.

Skra took a 5-1 lead in the decisive set but the Russians pressed on to win the match led by the free-scoring pair of Mikhaylov (20 points) and Aleksandr Volkov (17 points).

The hosts got their consolation when Mariusz Wlazly, scorer of 25 points in the final, was voted the tournament’s MVP while Michal Winiarski took the best receiver’s award and Bartosz Kurek took the best spiker’s award.

Many of the players who took part in the final in the Atlas Arena are expected to shine at the London Games with Russia and Poland already qualified for the Olympic tournament.

Italian champions Trentino, who failed in their bid to win the trophy for the fourth consecutive year, grabbed third place after crushing Arkas Izmir in straight sets.

Radostin Stoychev’s men, who were beaten 3-1 by Zenit in their semi-final on Saturday, cruised to a 25-20 25-19 25-19 victory in only 69 minutes with a huge gulf in class between the two teams visible.

“I am happy that we won a medal once again even though the colour has changed,” said Stoychev, who is also a Bulgaria coach as they bid to reach the London Olympics.

“I hope we will get together once again next year for another Final Four tournament.” (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)