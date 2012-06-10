FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volleyball-European champions Serbia clinch men's Olympic place
June 10, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

Volleyball-European champions Serbia clinch men's Olympic place

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - European champions Serbia and surprise package Australia clinched their berths in the men’s Olympic volleyball tournament after topping an eight-team qualifying event in Japan on Sunday.

The Olympic line-up was completed with Bulgaria and Germany also winning qualifying tournaments on Sunday.

Bulgaria beat Egypt 3-1 in Sofia following wins against Pakistan (3-0) and France (3-1) during the three-day competition at the Armeets Arena in Sofia.

Germany won 3-1 against the Czech Republic in Berlin to finish their four-team qualifying tournament ahead of Cuba, the Czechs and India.

Serbia ended their campaign of seven wins out of seven with a 3-0 defeat of Venezuela, while Australia booked their spot after a 3-0 win against China.

Serbia dropped only one set in the tournament in Japan and their middle blocker Marko Podrascanin was confident they would be medal contenders in London.

“We had a great tournament because we played at full throttle in each game and this was a perfect build-up for the Olympics where we should enjoy a podium finish,” he told Belgrade media.

Serbia’s progress completed a double for the Balkan country after the women’s team, who are also European champions, clinched their Olympic berth last month.

Serbia, Australia Germany and Bulgaria join hosts Great Britain, Russia, Poland, Brazil, Tunisia, United States, Italy and Argentina in the 12-team event. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Matt Barker)

