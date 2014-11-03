FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen's Audi hikes 2014 revenue target
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 3, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Volkswagen's Audi hikes 2014 revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury car brand Audi has hiked its 2014 sales forecast and now sees a ‘moderate’ increase.

“The first three quarters of the current year were operationally very satisfactory for Audi. Due to faster volume growth we now see a slightly better revenue development than intially planned,” a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

Previously, it had forecast a ‘slight’ increase in 2014 revenues. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

