BRIEF-Volta Finance says process of admission on LSE is progressing well
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Volta Finance says process of admission on LSE is progressing well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Volta Finance Ltd

* Note recent approval by shareholders of proposed admission of company to official list of UK listing authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange.

* Board believes that admission and trading on London Stock Exchange will, over time, enable company to broaden and diversify its shareholder base

* Board believes that this may also lead to ability to raise fresh capital for company in future given strong performance track record of co

* Board anticipates providing a more detailed update and a timetable for admission early in New Year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
