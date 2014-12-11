BRIEF-Volta Finance says process of admission on LSE is progressing well

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Volta Finance Ltd

* Note recent approval by shareholders of proposed admission of company to official list of UK listing authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange.

* Board believes that admission and trading on London Stock Exchange will, over time, enable company to broaden and diversify its shareholder base

* Board believes that this may also lead to ability to raise fresh capital for company in future given strong performance track record of co

* Board anticipates providing a more detailed update and a timetable for admission early in New Year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: