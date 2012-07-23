FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Volterra's 2nd-qtr results miss estimates, shares slip
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Volterra's 2nd-qtr results miss estimates, shares slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 revenue $43.6 mln vs est $44.3 mln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.35

* Shares down 6 percent after-market

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Volterra Semiconductor Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as research and development costs rose, sending its shares down 6 percent in trading after the bell.

Volterra, which makes low-voltage power-supply chips, reported a profit of $6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $5.3 million or 20 cents per share, in the prior year.

Excluding items, the company which counts International Business Machines Corp, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Flextronics International among its customers, earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $43.6 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $44.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Research and development costs rose to $11 million from $9 million a year earlier.

Volterra’s key competitors include International Rectifier Corp, Intersil Corp, Linear Technology Corp and Texas Instruments Inc.

Shares of the Fremont, California-based company were down 6 percent at $23.73 after the bell. They closed at $25.22 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.