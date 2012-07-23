FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volterra posts higher profit
July 23, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Volterra posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Volterra Semiconductor Corp reported a higher second-quarter profit helped by higher demand for its chips used in servers and notebooks.

Net income for the company, which makes low-voltage power supply chips, rose to $6 million, or 22 cents per share, from $5.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 32 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $43.6 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $44.29 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

