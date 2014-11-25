FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo makes 400 mln euro provision for EU antitrust investigation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 25, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo makes 400 mln euro provision for EU antitrust investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it had decided to make a provision of 400 million euros ($497 million), corresponding to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns, due to an ongoing antitrust investigation by the European Commission.

Volvo said the provision would hit the group’s fourth-quarter operating profit.

“The proceedings are still at an early stage and there are a number of uncertainties associated with the final outcome of the Commission’s investigation as well as the amount of a potential fine,” Volvo said in a statement.

Volvo said it would reassess the size of the provision regularly following the development of the proceedings.

The European Commission said last week it had sent formal charge sheets to several manufacturers it suspected of price fixing, marking the next phase of a complex investigation that began with raids on a number of companies’ headquarters in January 2011.

Daimler, Volvo and Iveco parent CNH Industrial all confirmed receipt of the European regulator’s so-called statements of objections, together with Volkswagen-controlled Scania and MAN. (1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.