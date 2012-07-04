Volvo cuts 208 jobs at Brazil truck factory

* World No.2 truckmaker scaling back at Parana plant

* Volvo layoffs follow Mercedes as truck sales plunge

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - World number two truckmaker Volvo cut 208 jobs at a factory in Brazil in response to falling sales and weaker economic forecasts, the company said on Wednesday.

The truckmaker will not renew short-term contracts for 155 workers and will lay off 53 other employees of 4,000 at a plant in the state of Parana producing motors and transmissions.

Volvo is the latest automaker in Brazil to scale back production as the outlook for growth in 2012 slides to 2 percent from 7.5 percent just two years ago. Daimler AG unit Mercedes-Benz said in May it would lay off 1,500 workers at a Brazilian truck factory as it idled more assembly lines.

A change in emissions standards for trucks at the end of 2011 also has weighed on sales as buyers brought forward purchases to avoid the new standards which came into effect this year. Volvo’s truck sales fell nearly 23 percent in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier.

Brazilian dealership association Fenabrave on Tuesday said it expects sales to fall 6.9 percent in 2012 compared with 2011, reversing its previous forecast for a 2.6 percent increase.