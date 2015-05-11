FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers strike at Volvo plant in Brazil
May 11, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Workers strike at Volvo plant in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers at Volvo in Brazil have gone out on strike after the Swedish company started negotiations with 600 employees over pay cuts in the face of a weakening market, a spokeswoman for the truck maker said on Monday.

Demand for trucks has dropped sharply in Brazil in recent quarters and in February Volvo lowered its total market forecast in the country to 55,000 units this year from a previous forecast of 75,000 trucks.

The Gothenburg-based company said it had initiated negotiations with 600 employees at its Curitiba plant, offering employment until year-end but with lower salaries.

“The union turned this down and opted for a strike. Negotiations will be resumed this week,” Volvo spokeswoman Kina Wileke said, adding the number of workers on strike amounted to about 4,000. The workers began their strike on Friday.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
