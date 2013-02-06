FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volvo expects conditions to improve during 2013
February 6, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Volvo expects conditions to improve during 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Volvo AB : * Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share (3.00). * Says on a group level the first quarter of 2013 will also be difficult as a

result of the low order intake in many markets during the fourth quarter of

2012 * Says profitability will be affected by low capacity utilization, high spend

levels in research and development and costs associated with the launch of

new products * Says expects market conditions to gradually improve during the course of 2013

when economic growth across the world gains momentum

