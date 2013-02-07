FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volvo says has no plans to buy French Nexter
February 7, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Volvo says has no plans to buy French Nexter

Reuters Staff

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Volvo AB : * Dismisses media speculation concerning acquisition of nexter of France * Says has no plans to acquire the French company Nexter, a manufacturer of products for the defense industry * Says article in Dagens Industri on February 7 described the possibility of the Volvo Group merging or combining some of its operations with Nexter * Says person interviewed in article, incorrectly named as president of Panhard, acquired by Volvo last year, does not represent the Volvo Group and the strategy described is very far from the truth

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.