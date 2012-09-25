FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volvo sees slowing truck demand across Europe
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 25, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Volvo sees slowing truck demand across Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - AB Volvo at capital market day: * Says slowing economic activity resulting in weakening truck demand across

Europe * Says seeing “competitive” pricing on new and used trucks in Europe - presentation material * Says after market slowing in Southern Europe, rest of Europe seeing stable or moderate softening * Says new and used truck inventories for Renault brand too high, Volvo brand at “normal” levels - presentation material * Says retail deliveries remain strong in North America - presentation material * Says production overcapacity have new pricing under pressure in North America

- presentation material * Says seeing weak industry order intake in N America due to lack of confidence and dealers reducing stock * Says used truck prices flat, used parts volumes good in N America * Says sees signs of improving demand in Brazilian market - presentation

material * Says good spare parts volumes in Brazil, but pricing on Euro 5 still “tough” * Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) - W Europe market continues to weaken with more price pressure, demand moving sideways in E Europe and S America * VCE - N Americac market still strong from rental replacement and expansion but reaching “saturation point”, China market still weakening

