Volvo car sales rise in Nov as China boosts
December 5, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo car sales rise in Nov as China boosts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Thursday that sales of its cars rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in November, its fifth straight month of growth, as it rode a surge in its top market, China.

The company said it sold 37,945 cars in November as a 69 percent jump in China, the home of its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., and growth in Europe more than offset a continued slide in the United States.

Volvo Car Group, which suffered dismal sales last year, is banking on a rapid expansion in China to lift it toward a target of roughly doubling sales to 800,000 cars by 2020.

In the January through November period, its sales increased 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

