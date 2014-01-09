Volvo car sales rise for sixth straight month on China demand

STOCKHOLM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Thursday sales of its cars jumped 11.7 percent year-on-year in December, its sixth straight month of growth, backed by robust demand in China.

The company said it sold 43,051 cars in December as a 53.5 percent jump in China, the home of its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., and growth in Europe more than offset a continued decline in the United States.

Volvo Car Group, which suffered dismal sales in 2012, is banking on a rapid expansion in China to lift it toward a target of roughly doubling sales to 800,000 cars by 2020.

For the full year, its sales rose 1.4 percent, with the number of cars sold in China nearly matching that of the United States. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Simon Johnson)