Volvo Car Group's car sales up 4.6 percent last month
March 3, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo Car Group's car sales up 4.6 percent last month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group’s vehicle sales in February were up 4.6 percent on a year ago, the Sweden-based company said on Monday, the eighth consecutive month of growth for the Chinese-owned firm.

Volvo, , which is now owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said it sold 29,948 cars last month, thanks to growth of around 12 percent in China and 5.6 percent in Western Europe, offsetting a continued decline in the United States, where sales dropped 18 percent.

The company said the U.S. decline was due to short-term effects pushing up sales in February last year but its new V60 car had now reached U.S. showrooms and the order book for it was strong. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

