Volvo Car Group's sales rise 10.5 pct in April
May 5, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo Car Group's sales rise 10.5 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group’s vehicle sales rose 10.5 percent year-on-year in April, the Sweden-based company said on Monday, the tenth consecutive month of growth for the Chinese-owned firm.

Volvo, which is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. , said it sold 37,256 cars last month on the back of growth of around 40 percent in China and 20 percent in Sweden, whereas it also saw higher sales year-on-year in the United States for a second straight month.

The firm said strong sales of its new V60 series models had boosted U.S. sales, especially the V60 sportswagon.

Volvo is banking on strong growth in China to reach its target of annual sales of 800,000 cars by 2020. Last year it sold 427,840 cars. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

