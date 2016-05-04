FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Cars swings to Q1 profit as new models boost margins
May 4, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Volvo Cars swings to Q1 profit as new models boost margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned automaker Volvo Car Group swung to a profit in the first quarter as its new up-market models helped drive margins to the level it has set as a benchmark to be competitive with bigger global rivals.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker, bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said operating earnings rose to 3.1 billion Swedish crowns ($392 million) in the quarter from a year-ago loss of 11 million. ($1 = 7.9162 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

