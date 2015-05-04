FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Car Group sales rise 2.3 pct in April
May 4, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Volvo Car Group sales rise 2.3 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group said on Monday sales of its cars rose 2.3 percent in April from the same month last year, on the back of growth in Sweden and the rest of Western Europe.

The Sweden-based company, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., sold 38,124 cars in the month, with sales up 7.4 percent in Sweden and 8.7 percent in the rest of Western Europe.

Sales in China rose 1.8 percent, while U.S. sales were flat compared to a year ago. Sales in what the company calls “other markets” was the main drag in April, down 13.1 percent.

The company also said it had received close to 30,000 pre-orders for its new XC90 model. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

