Volvo Car Group sales rise 8.6 pct in Sep yr/yr
October 3, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo Car Group sales rise 8.6 pct in Sep yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group said on Friday its vehicle sales rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in September on the back of growth in all its main markets.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said in a statement it sold 44,491 cars in the month, boosted by a 28.4 percent gain in China and a 11.6 percent rise in Western Europe. Sales in the U.S. rose 11.4 percent while sales its Swedish home market were up 6.2 percent.

“We remain solidly on track to realize an all-time high sales result in 2014,” the company said.

The company aims to nearly double annual sales to 800,000 cars by 2020 and make inroads in a premium market dominated by rivals such as Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz and BMW .

It was the group’s 15th consecutive month of growth.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

