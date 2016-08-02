FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Volvo Car Group says sales rise 9.3 pct in July
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 2, 2016 / 10:27 AM / a year ago

Volvo Car Group says sales rise 9.3 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said on Tuesday sales of its models grew 9.3 percent in July, marking the 14th straight month of year-on-year growth for the automaker.

Volvo said in statement on its website that strong demand for its new XC90, an SUV that is its first model developed under Geely ownership, helped drive sales to a total 41,681 cars in the month. The XC60 remained its top-selling model.

The Sweden-based carmaker said it grew sales in all major regions, especially in the U.S. market where sales surged 52.3 percent on the previous year. (Reporting by Violette Goarant,; editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.