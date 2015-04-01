Volvo chairman confident about CEO's efficiency drive

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 1 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo’s chairman is confident that a big efficiency drive masterminded by the company’s chief executive will lift profits this year despite a dismal 2014.

Time is running out for CEO Olof Persson’s plan to show results, especially after operating margin shrank to 2.1 percent last year, far below the 8.7 percent it stood at in 2011 before the scheme started in September 2012.

His plan for Volvo, Sweden’s biggest private sector employer, includes aiming to lift operating margin by 3 percentage points by the end of this year as well as save 10 billion crowns ($1.15 billion).

“We have confidence in the work that Olof is doing,” Volvo Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg said at the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday. “The three main owners, I think all shareholders, the board and the management are all behind the restructuring programme.”

Persson, who headed Volvo’s former Aero and construction gear divisions before becoming CEO, said the efficiency drive was going “according to plan”.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us but we are on the right path,” he said on Wednesday.

Since Persson took the helm in September 2011, Volvo shares are up a little over 30 percent compared with a close to 90 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index and a more than 170 percent rise for German rival Daimler.

“We can look back on four lost years,” said Albin Rannar, head of market surveillance at the Swedish Shareholders’ Association.

Activist fund Cevian, Volvo’s biggest owner together with Sweden’s Industrivarden and the Norwegian Oil fund, had wanted Volvo to end last year with a double digit operating margin - the ratio of operating income divided by net sales.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri, quoting unnamed sources, reported last month that Persson’s exit as CEO could be imminent. However, only days later Svanberg told Reuters he was not looking for a replacement for Persson. (Editing by Susan Thomas)