Volvo CEO set to leave company - Dagens Industri

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Truck maker Volvo’s chief executive Olof Persson may be forced to leave the company in the next few weeks, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing unnamed well-placed sources.

Volvo is under pressure to demonstrate the benefits of years of cost cuts under Persson, who took over as chief executive of the Gothenburg-based company in 2011.

In 2012, the firm set a target to raise its operating margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015. In the previous year, the company had an operating margin of 8.7 percent.

Volvo’s operating margin in 2014 was 2.1 percent.

“The announcement will come relatively soon. There are many indications that a press release will come within one or two weeks,” one source was quoted telling the newspaper.

The board are now looking for a successor and one likely candidate is Martin Lundstedt, chief of Volkswagen’s truck-making unit Scania, a source told the paper.

A spokesman for Volvo declined comment. (Reporting by Rebecca Roos; Editing by Simon Johnson and David Holmes)