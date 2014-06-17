FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo to make China an export hub - executive
June 17, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo to make China an export hub - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Volvo Car Corp, with help from its Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co , plans to make China an export hub and beat its 2014 sales target for the country by at least 13 percent, a senior Volvo executive said.

Volvo plans to start exporting Chinese-made cars to the United States and Russia as early as late next year, said the executive who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak with reporters. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

